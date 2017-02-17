Spring 2017 arts preview: 10 hot tick...

Spring 2017 arts preview: 10 hot tickets for jazz, theater and comedy fans

Jazz lovers will enjoy the 48th annual Pee Wee Russell Memorial Stomp March 26 at the Birchwood Manor. The event, presented by the New Jersey Jazz Society , is named for clarinetist Charles Ellsworth "Pee Wee" Russell , had a distinct style and approach that some considered ahead of its time.

