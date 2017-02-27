Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Community Hospital Welcome Ziad ...

Red Bank, NJ - February 28, 2017 - Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Community Hospital are pleased to welcome Board Certified thoracic and general surgeon, Ziad G. Hanhan, M.D., FACS to the medical staff. Dr. Hanhan specializes in caring for patients in need of treatment for diseases of the chest, with a special interest in lung and esophageal cancer, robotic lung resections, minimally invasive thoracic surgery, robotic paraesophageal hernia repair and esophageal surgery.

