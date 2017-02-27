Red Bank: Two Ways to Make 'Merry'
Two River Theater hosts two very different takes on Shakespeare's comedy 'The Merry Wives of Windsor,' beginning with Saturday's first preview of a three-actor free for all. When William Shakespeare put quill to parchment and began work on The Merry Wives of Windsor, he probably wasn't laboring under the illusion he might create something to be dissected by critics and scholars for hundreds of years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|19 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|7vens
|13
|The great governor of the garden state
|Feb 22
|DaStraw
|4
|Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Sdet
|27
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|7vens
|6
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Feb 6
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC