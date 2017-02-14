Red Bank: Stinson Live & Left of the Dial
Rocker Tommy Stinson, below, is the special guest performer for Sunday events at Brookdale Radio and Jack's Music. Veteran listeners of 1980s-'90s college and alternative playlists know him as the spiky-haired, plaid-suited, juvenile delinquent bassist and sometime vocalist of Twin Cities punk pioneers the Replacements .
