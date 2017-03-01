Red Bank: Squaring Off Over Immigration

With rallies before and afterward heavily favoring the rights of undocumented residents, Red Bank's Human Relations Committee voted Monday to oppose "any forced collaboration" between borough police and federal authorities when it comes to enforcing immigration law. Short of declaring Red Bank a "sanctuary city," the committee passed, by a 5-2 vote, a resolution that instead calls for town officials to "monitor and challenge" any costs arising from federal efforts to find and deport undocumented aliens.

