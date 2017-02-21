Red Bank: Chorus Brings Love Up the Hill

Ryan Brandau, right, and the assembled voices of the Monmouth Civic Chorus return to Red Bank's First Presbyterian Church for a special 'love' session this Sunday afternoon. Sure, Valentine's Day was nearly two weeks ago; this old world has taken more than a couple of turns since then, and most of us have long since restocked our inner seasonal aisles with leprechaun cutouts and marshmallow Peeps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.