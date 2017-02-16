Red Bank: Brush Up Your Shakespeare

It's one of William Shakespeare's most raucous comedies; one that indicates that even the celebrated Bard wasn't above cranking out a "popular demand" money shot. Picking up the character of Sir John Falstaff from the two parts of Henry IV - and plunking the portly, cowardly, boastful and besotted knight down into a farcical fracas of amorous misadventure and comical come-uppance - The Merry Wives of Windsor does its job within a relatively short running time, and with a relatively economical cast of 20 characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.