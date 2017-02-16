Red Bank: Brush Up Your Shakespeare
It's one of William Shakespeare's most raucous comedies; one that indicates that even the celebrated Bard wasn't above cranking out a "popular demand" money shot. Picking up the character of Sir John Falstaff from the two parts of Henry IV - and plunking the portly, cowardly, boastful and besotted knight down into a farcical fracas of amorous misadventure and comical come-uppance - The Merry Wives of Windsor does its job within a relatively short running time, and with a relatively economical cast of 20 characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Feb 6
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan '17
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec '16
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec '16
|Otj1987
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC