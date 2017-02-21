Red Bank: Basie Touts Arts Impact Ops
While we normally shy away from "Big Check" photos, this image of Bobby Bandiera presenting a a $91,000 award to The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties illustrates the fundraising power of Bandiera's holiday Hope Concerts, the 2016 edition of which brought in over $200,000 for designated beneficiaries at Foodbank, Two River Theater, and the arts education programs at Red Bank Middle School.
