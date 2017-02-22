Private services planned for Jamie Fox

James Patrick Fox, a loyal son of New Jersey, passed away at Lourdes Hospital in Camden on Monday, February 20. He was sixty two years old and died after a long struggle with kidney disease. 'Jamie,' as he was known since childhood, was born in Elizabeth on October 30, 1954, the son of Edward and Peggy Fox.

