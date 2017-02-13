Nursery school teacher from Red Bank admits having child porn
A Red Bank resident who served as an assistant at a nursery school and worked as a camp counselor has admitted to receiving child pornography through an "underground online bulletin board." US Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced James Paroline, 27, admitted that between Feb. 26, and March 2, of 2015 he registered for a website called "PlayPen," where he downloaded materials that included pictures and videos of the sexual abuse of children.
