Nursery school teacher from Red Bank ...

Nursery school teacher from Red Bank admits having child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A Red Bank resident who served as an assistant at a nursery school and worked as a camp counselor has admitted to receiving child pornography through an "underground online bulletin board." US Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced James Paroline, 27, admitted that between Feb. 26, and March 2, of 2015 he registered for a website called "PlayPen," where he downloaded materials that included pictures and videos of the sexual abuse of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Jan 16 risus69 1
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Jan '17 7vens 10
It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort...... Jan '17 Joe Bish 3
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec '16 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec '16 Otj1987 3
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC