Little Silver: a Hootenanny in Church

Among the five acts scheduled to perform at Little Silver's Embury United Methodist Church this Sunday, the Last Whipporwill Bluegrass Band, above brings traditional bluegrass "as God and Monroe intended it." Like the jazz-and-blues house parties held on the last Friday of each month at the Red Bank Woman's Club - and the regularly scheduled classical recitals at the White Street home of the Monmouth Conservatory - the libraries, community centers and places of worship on the Greater Red Bank Green have a long tradition of connecting music lovers with specialized sounds in a way that's intriguingly under the radar, and off the beaten path.

