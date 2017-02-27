King Crimson announces North American tour dates; band to feature a oedouble quarteta lineup
King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp will hold court with the latest incarnation of his famed prog-rock group when he takes the band on the road in North America later this year. The trek, dubbed the Radical Action Tour 2017 , gets underway on June 13 in Seattle and is confirmed through a July 9 concert in Red Bank, New Jersey.
