'Hurricane Diane' review: A biting satire of N.J. suburban life
Mia Barron stars in the world premiere play "Hurricane Diane" at Two River Theatre in Red Bank All is not right in one upscale New Jersey cul-de-sac: a storm is brewing; marriages are crumbling; and the god of wine, sex and revelry is in town eager to conscript a few followers. These are the conditions that underlie the ambitious world-premiere play "Hurricane Diane," by Madeleine George -- a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for "The Watson Intelligence" -- now running at Red Bank's Two River Theater .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Feb 6
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan '17
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec '16
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec '16
|Otj1987
|3
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC