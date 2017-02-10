'Hurricane Diane' review: A biting satire of N.J. suburban life

Mia Barron stars in the world premiere play "Hurricane Diane" at Two River Theatre in Red Bank All is not right in one upscale New Jersey cul-de-sac: a storm is brewing; marriages are crumbling; and the god of wine, sex and revelry is in town eager to conscript a few followers. These are the conditions that underlie the ambitious world-premiere play "Hurricane Diane," by Madeleine George -- a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for "The Watson Intelligence" -- now running at Red Bank's Two River Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.