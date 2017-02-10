'Hurricane Diane' review: A biting sa...

'Hurricane Diane' review: A biting satire of N.J. suburban life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Mia Barron stars in the world premiere play "Hurricane Diane" at Two River Theatre in Red Bank All is not right in one upscale New Jersey cul-de-sac: a storm is brewing; marriages are crumbling; and the god of wine, sex and revelry is in town eager to conscript a few followers. These are the conditions that underlie the ambitious world-premiere play "Hurricane Diane," by Madeleine George -- a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for "The Watson Intelligence" -- now running at Red Bank's Two River Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Jan 16 risus69 1
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Jan 14 7vens 10
It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort...... Jan '17 Joe Bish 3
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec '16 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec '16 Otj1987 3
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Monmouth County was issued at February 13 at 4:01AM EST

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC