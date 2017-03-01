Hundreds in Middletown rally in suppo...

Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of President Trump's policies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

MIDDLETOWN -- More than 200 supporters of President Trump gathered on Monday for the first of two planned rallies to promote the president's "Contract with the American Voter." The protesters lined up along the side of Route 35 outside the ShopRite Plaza holding signs that read, "We support our president," and "Make America great again."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Tue DaStraw 3
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb 24 7vens 13
The great governor of the garden state Feb 22 DaStraw 4
Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08) Feb 20 Sdet 27
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Feb 17 7vens 6
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC