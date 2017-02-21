Feds investigating N.J. charter schoo...

Feds investigating N.J. charter school over discrimination complaint

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: NJ.com

RED BANK -- A New Jersey charter school that has divided a community over the issues of school funding and segregation is now under federal investigation as a result of a civil rights complaint , one of several filed against local charter schools. The U.S. Department of Education last month began a probe of the Red Bank Charter School to determine whether its enrollment and recruitment practices discriminate against Hispanic students and students learning English as a second language, according to federal documents.

