Christie eager to partner with Trump ...

Christie eager to partner with Trump on "sanctuary cities"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Christie eager to partner with Trump on sanctuary cities Trump's executive order is welcomed by governor but rejected by many N.J. towns Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k7iPCM Governor Christie, out of the presidential race for nearly a year, has a chance to follow through on one of his campaign promises: de-funding "sanctuary cities." Christie said Thursday night that President Trump, who signed an executive order last week to strip "sanctuary cities" of federal money, will have a "really willing partner" to help enforce federal immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Jan 16 risus69 1
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Jan 14 7vens 10
It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort...... Jan '17 Joe Bish 3
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec '16 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec '16 Otj1987 3
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC