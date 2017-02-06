'Truly a life taken too soon,' family says of man killed in Parkway crash
Sean Doerr, 29, of Tinton Falls, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder southbound shortly before 11 a.m. when he lost control and struck the right guardrail near milepost 111.9 in Middletown, Trooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said. Doerr was alone in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
