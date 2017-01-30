State officials to hear from public o...

State officials to hear from public on controversial high-voltage line

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: NJ.com

A monopole transmission tower, similar to those proposed in JCP&L's planned 230,000-volt line that would stretch nearly ten miles from Aberdeen to Red Bank. Patti Sapone MIDDLETOWN -- Residents get a chance to voice their opinion about controversial high-voltage transmission line at a public hearing set for Wednesday night in Middletown.

