Shrewsbury Police Blotter
Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 24, 2016, to January 13, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|13 hr
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec '16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec '16
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC