Red Bank: Women Plan 'Nonpartisan' Rally

Red Bank: Women Plan 'Nonpartisan' Rally

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Red Bank Green

A group of Red Bank-area women have obtained an OK to hold an open-air rally for human rights and other concerns one day after the Trump inauguration. The newly formed group, called the Greater Red Bank Women's Initiative, won approval Monday from the borough government's special events committee to hold a rally in Riverside Gardens Park on Saturday, January 21, according to Ellen Herman, one of the organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Jan 16 risus69 1
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Jan 14 7vens 10
It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort...... Jan 10 Joe Bish 3
100+ Days and Counting.......... Dec '16 7vens 1
Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno... Dec '16 Otj1987 3
2017 Tax Postcard Dec '16 7vens 6
The great governor of the garden state Dec '16 7vens 2
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC