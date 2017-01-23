Red Bank: Women Plan 'Nonpartisan' Rally
A group of Red Bank-area women have obtained an OK to hold an open-air rally for human rights and other concerns one day after the Trump inauguration. The newly formed group, called the Greater Red Bank Women's Initiative, won approval Monday from the borough government's special events committee to hold a rally in Riverside Gardens Park on Saturday, January 21, according to Ellen Herman, one of the organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec '16
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec '16
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec '16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec '16
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC