Red Bank: Pilgrim, MRT Team for Dr. King

Special guest speakers, music, prayer services, a walk and a talk with local law enforcement professionals are all on the agenda, during an extended Social Awareness Weekend keyed to Martin Luther King Day, and hosted by Pilgrim Baptist Church and Monmouth Reform Temple. While the calendar of federal holidays marks just one official day to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - this coming Monday, January 16 - Red Bank's Pilgrim Baptist Church believes that King's work is too important, and still very relevant to our time, to be encapsulated within one 24 hour period.

