Red Bank: PBC Volunteers Share the Care

On Wednesday, January 25, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its "Project Community Cares" event in support of the Monmouth County Point-In-Time Survey of the homeless population. The event featured a winter coats and clothing giveaway, health screenings, meals, resource information and more, with Monmouth County residents who have been under-served and marginalized also given the opportunity to register for social services that are available throughout the Bayshore area.

