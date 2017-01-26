Red Bank: Parking Plans Solicited
At its semimonthly meeting, the borough council authorized a request for proposals , or RFP, from developers interested in building on the 2.3-acre municipal lot on White Street. Under a resolution that won unanimous council approval, developers with at least two similar projects in their portfolio and willing to pay a $1,000 submission fee have until April 26 to respond to the RFP, the guidelines of which are contained in a redevelopment plan crafted by consultant CME Associates and adopted by the council in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Thu
|nicole johanna
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec '16
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec '16
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec '16
|7vens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC