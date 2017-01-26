Red Bank: Parking Plans Solicited

At its semimonthly meeting, the borough council authorized a request for proposals , or RFP, from developers interested in building on the 2.3-acre municipal lot on White Street. Under a resolution that won unanimous council approval, developers with at least two similar projects in their portfolio and willing to pay a $1,000 submission fee have until April 26 to respond to the RFP, the guidelines of which are contained in a redevelopment plan crafted by consultant CME Associates and adopted by the council in December.

