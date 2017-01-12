Red Bank: Man Charged in Knife Attack

A Red Bank man was slashed with a knife on Shrewsbury Avenue last week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday. The victim, a 30-year-old Red Bank man whose name police did not release, was walking on Shrewsbury Avenue near Leonard Street at about 8:30 p.m. on January 5 when he was attacked from behind by Faustino, police allege.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.