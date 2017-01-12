Red Bank: Crossing Guards Needed
The seasonal headwear sported by Carl Colmorgen is completely optional as the Red Bank police department seeks to hire several crossing guards. The job pays $29.24 per hour and averages hours five to ten hours per week.
