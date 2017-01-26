Red Bank: Charter Foes Allege False Data
The Red Bank Charter School engaged in "outright fabrication" of data used to support its pending request for a five-year charter extension, opponents alleged Thursday. The purported falsification, concerning the numbers of resident white and Hispanic children who attend private and parochial schools, was used "in a deliberate attempt to mislead the state Department of Education and to perpetuate the myth that the taxpayer-funded 200-student school reflects the pre-K through 8th grade demographics of the community," according to two groups seeking a shutdown of the school over alleged civil rights issues.
