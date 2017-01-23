Red Bank: Adios, Cantina; Seafood Coming

Red Bank: Adios, Cantina; Seafood Coming

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Red Bank Green

Yet another Red Bank restaurant and bar is hoping to join the rooftop dining trend, and this one has a widescreen view of the Navesink River. The plan to convert 26 West Front Street to a seafood restaurant follows the recent closing at that address of Caliente Cantina , itself a successor to the short-lived 10th Ave. Burrito.

