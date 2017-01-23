Red Bank: Adios, Cantina; Seafood Coming
Yet another Red Bank restaurant and bar is hoping to join the rooftop dining trend, and this one has a widescreen view of the Navesink River. The plan to convert 26 West Front Street to a seafood restaurant follows the recent closing at that address of Caliente Cantina , itself a successor to the short-lived 10th Ave. Burrito.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Jan 16
|risus69
|1
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|7vens
|10
|It's up to "Dak" to hold the fort......
|Jan 10
|Joe Bish
|3
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec '16
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec '16
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec '16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec '16
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC