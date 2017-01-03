Light of Day fundraiser back to fight Parkinson's, ALS and palsy

The Light of Day Foundation's annual WinterFest may be best known for surprise concert appearances by Bruce Springsteen in 11 out of the event's 16 years to date, but the 10-day fundraising festival, which returns to New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia starting Friday, means so much more than that to the people it primarily helps. The foundation grew out of a one-night-only concert in Red Bank in 1998, in honor of artist manager Bob Benjamin's 40th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.