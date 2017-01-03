Light of Day 2017: The Beat Goes On f...

Light of Day 2017: The Beat Goes On for charity music festival

Friday Jan 6

Music artist manager Bob Benjamin co-founder of the Light of Day Foundation, performs with Bruce Springsteen at a previous Light of Day concert in Asbury Park to benefit Parkinson's research. The 2017 Light of Day festival starts Jan. 6. ) ASBURY PARK -- When music artist manager Bob Benjamin was diagnosed with Parkinson's 20 years ago, he tapped into his industry connections to raise money to help find a cure for his neurological disease.

