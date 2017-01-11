Law Enforcement to open conversation with community

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, the Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, will open a dialogue with clergy, community leaders, youth groups, high school students Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m., at the Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced this morning. The "Community & Law Enforcement Conversation Seminar" is sponsored by the participating law enforcement agencies as well as by the Social Justice Ministry of Pilgrim Baptist Church and Citizens for A Diverse & Open Society .

