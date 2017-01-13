Hurricane Diane, Helmed by Leigh Silv...

Hurricane Diane, Helmed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres Tonight at Two River Theater

Friday Jan 13

Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst , continues its 2016/17 Season with Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world-premiere play written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman . Performances will begin in Two River's Marion Huber Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, tonight, January 14, and continue through Sunday, February 12. The opening night performance is Friday, January 27 at 8pm.

