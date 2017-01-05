Hurricane Diane, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Will Premiere at Two River Theater
Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2016/17 Season with Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world-premiere play written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman. Performances will begin in Two River's Marion Huber Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, January 14 and continue through Sunday, February 12. The opening night performance is Friday, January 27 at 8pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec '16
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov '16
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC