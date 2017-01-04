Fair Haven Councilman is first to announce for Assembly in LD 13
Fair Haven Councilman Bob Marchese announced today that he is seeking the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 13th Legislative District. In a press release, Marchese said he is seeking the seat currently held by Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon.
