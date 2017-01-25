Council Votes Against Charter School ...

Council Votes Against Charter School Expansion

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Town Topics

Before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 outspoken community members the Municipal Council voted 4-1 on Monday night to approve a resolution urging the State Department of Education to deny Princeton Charter School's recent application to expand.

