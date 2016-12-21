Red Bank: Two River Keeps the Lights Up
A merry mix of music, movement, dance, puppetry, and luminescent imagery, the kid-approved performance piece spotlights the artistry of Lightwire Theater , a New Orleans-based troupe that's made a specialty of creating vivid characters and compelling storytelling from the interplay of colorful light and memorable music. The Lightwire crew will present a total of 10 performances of the popular production through December 30 in a guest-artist booking that represents Two River's return to holiday programming following a one-year hiatus.
