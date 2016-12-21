Red Bank: O'Scanlon, Handlin to Face Off

Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon, seen here at Rumson's St. Patrick's Day Parade last March, announced plans Friday to run for the 13th-District state Senate seat being vacated by Joe Kyrillos. O'Scanlon's announcement sets up a Republican primary battle with his 13th-District colleague and fellow Republican Assemblywoman Amy Handlin of Lincroft, who told the Asbury Park Press on Thursday that she is seeking Kyrillo's spot.

