Red Bank, Middletown: Joy to the Ears
Neil F. Brown conducts the Shrewsbury Chorale, above, and Ryan Brandau, below, leads the Monmouth Civic Chorus, as the local vocal organizations present their annual Christmas concerts this Sunday. Blessed as it is with a well-above-average amount of choral voice talent - and numerous, well-established outlets for those voices to be heard - the Greater Red Bank Green is indisputably the area's epicenter of classic carols and cantatas of Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec 8
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov 29
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov 28
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC