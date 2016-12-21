Red Bank: Four Big Christmas Events
The Vienna Boys Choir, above, returns to the stage of the Count Basie Theatre on December 12, and the New Jersey Chamber Singers, below make their annual Yuletide stop at Red Bank's United Methodist Church Friday. Classic Christmas carols, cantatas and the most cherished of Yuletide ballets fill up the calendar this time of year.
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec 8
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov 29
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov 28
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
