Red Bank: Expressway to Our Hearts
Tim McLoone conducts the Holiday Express band back into station stop Basie for a pair of public-welcome shows on December 19 and 20 - with an all-aboard for volunteer "warehouse elves" at the nonprofit's Tinton Falls facility. VIP-level attendees at many Count Basie Theatre events have never been averse to paying as much as several hundred dollars over base ticket price, to enjoy such perks as premium seating, autographed tour souvenirs, and personal meet-and-greet opportunities with the featured attractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
