Red Bank: Bandiera and 'Hope' at Basie

Bobby Bandiera, joined here by longtime tourmate Jon Bon Jovi at a past Hope Concert, brings the ninth edition of his all-star benefit show back to the Basie Friday. It's just about the last of the big holiday-themed entertainment events to take the stage of the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank each December - a frankly awesome rock and roll extravaganza that plants a glittering star atop the tree at an eleventh hour when various Scrooges, Nutcrackers and vocal choirs have scurried off to their last-minute shopping excursions.

