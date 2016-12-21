Red Bank: Bach'in Around the Xmas Tree

Monmouth Conservatory director and pianist Vladislav Kovalsky, above, welcomes jazz pianist Sandy Sasso, below, for a holiday concert this Saturday. We already know that the long-running, best-kept-secret Red Bank institution known as the Monmouth Conservatory of Music has been a blessing and a boon to the "classically curious" - those looking for an intimately scaled, no-pressure introduction to great music that's packed with an impressive roster of guest artists, free of pretension, and often free of charge.

