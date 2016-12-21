on the Green: Where to Welcome 2017

on the Green: Where to Welcome 2017

The champagne corks are poppin' as Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue a Count Basie New Year's Eve tradition this Saturday night. Here at the tail end of a year that many people are all too anxious to put in the rear view mirror, there's still sufficient cause to keep the party percolating right up to the last ball-drop.

