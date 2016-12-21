on the Green: Walk Into the New Year
An indoor "labyrinth" walk at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse - and an outdoor excursion in the fresh and bracing air of Sandy Hook - offer opportunities for reflection and community on New Year's Day. The resolutions that we make on New Year's Eve may represent some bold and fearless talk, but in the cold light of New Year's Day, it's not always so easy to walk that walk.
