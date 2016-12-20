Middletown Scammer Gets 14 years
Christopher D. Biello, 43, of Coe Place in Middletown was sentenced to 14 years in state prison on Monday after admitting he deceived and impersonated at least 18 clients. Biello will be eligible for parole in 5 years and must pay restitution of $409,331.04 to the victims of his scheme under the sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley.
