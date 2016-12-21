Kenny Rogers says good-bye to life on the road with 2 holiday shows in N.J.
Kenny Rogers will perform two shows in New Jersey this month, as part of what he says is his farewell tour It all began in 1981 with "Christmas." To support his first holiday album, Kenny Rogers toured the nation, performing future classics and old favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100+ Days and Counting..........
|Dec 21
|7vens
|1
|Like Christie or not.......Kim Guadagno...
|Dec 18
|Otj1987
|3
|2017 Tax Postcard
|Dec 16
|7vens
|6
|The great governor of the garden state
|Dec 8
|7vens
|2
|So, let me get this straight....
|Nov 29
|7vens
|2
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Nov 28
|7vens is a Dip
|5
|Can anyone recommend a good car limo or service...
|Nov '16
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC