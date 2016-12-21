Bain Capital Private Equity to buy In...

Bain Capital Private Equity to buy Innocor from Sun Capital

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: PE Hub

December 14, 2016 - Innocor, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of advanced foam products for commercial and retail channels, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm. Innocor will continue to be operated by its current management team under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Carol Eicher.

