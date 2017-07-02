With 4th of July celebrations, offici...

With 4th of July celebrations, officials warn caution with fireworks. ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: The Washington Post

Stacy Young before and after she suffered serious injuries to her face and head following a fireworks incident. Doctors had to essentially rebuild her face and do numerous procedures to fix her vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Jun 20 weaponX 161
Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem! Jun 7 WeKnowBetter 1
reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08) May '17 jaksmak0707 76
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) May '17 silly rabbit 174
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) May '17 mick 3
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr '17 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC