Why this Pa. lawmaker says your vote does nota

2 hrs ago

Why this Pennsylvania lawmaker says nobody's vote counts Urban Democratic enclaves are gerrymandered into majority Republican districts, rendering many voters voiceless Except for local races -- mayor, council, school board, tax collector, state representative -- the voters in Harrisburg might as well pack it in. On the state and national stages their votes don't count for much.

