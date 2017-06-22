TCG Publishes Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-Winning Play SWEAT
Sweat was first performed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 before playing at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. In the fall of 2016 the play received its Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater before transferring to Broadway in the spring of 2017. Lynn Nottage has written one of her most exquisitely devastating tragedies to date.
