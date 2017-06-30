Take a sentimental journey aboard a steam train from Mountain Top
This year, the excursion to Jim Thorpe will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Sponsored by the Rotary in cooperation with the Lehigh Scenic Gorge Railway, the trip will feature the Reading and Northern Railroad's historic steam locomotive No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|weaponX
|161
|Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem!
|Jun 7
|WeKnowBetter
|1
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May '17
|jaksmak0707
|76
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May '17
|mick
|3
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC